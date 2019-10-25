A heat advisory has been issued for much of Monterey County and Santa Clara County. The advisory is in effect for Salinas, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Carmel Valley, the Big Sur Coast and multiple cities in the San Francisco Bay Area. The advisory went into effect 10 a.m. Oct. 25 and extends until 7 p.m. the same evening.
Temperatures will range in the upper eighties and mid-nineties, 17 to 22 degrees above normal, and coastal areas will be equally warm or warmer than inland areas.
The increased temperatures poses a higher risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Those at greatest risk include the elderly, young children, those without air conditioning, those with chronic ailments, and those doing extended work outdoors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned buildings, avoid the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors who may be at an elevated risk. It is imperative that young children and animals are not left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion include: nausea, dizziness, excessive sweating, rapid or weak pulse, clammy skin and muscle cramps. Those of heat stroke include: intense headache, potential loss of consciousness, rapid or strong pulse, nausea or vomiting, hot skin, lack of sweat and body temperature over 103 degrees. In the event of heat stroke, 9-1-1 should be called.
According to PG&E, there is the potential for a scheduled power outage Oct. 25 at 2:30 p.m. in North Salinas and PG&E will be assessing the potential risk that afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.