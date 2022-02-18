A Joby Aviation aircraft crashed on Wednesday, Feb. 16 during a test flight at the company’s test site near Jolon in southern Monterey County.
The “experimental prototype aircraft” was being remotely piloted, and there were no injuries reported.
“Safety is a core value for Joby, which is why we have been expanding our flight envelope with a remote pilot and in an uninhabited area, especially as we operate outside expected operating conditions,” the company wrote in a Feb. 16 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing the crash. “Experimental flight test programs are intentionally designed to determine the limits of aircraft performance, and accidents are unfortunately a possibility. We will be supporting the relevant authorities in investigating the accident thoroughly.”
Those authorities include the National Transportation Safety Board, which tweeted Feb. 17 that it is investigating the crash.
Joby Aviation is a well-funded, Santa Cruz-based startup developing “electric aerial ridesharing”—essentially, flying cars. Since 2018, the company has been running the bulk of its manufacturing out of a facility at the Marina Municipal Airport.
