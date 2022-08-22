People, money, people with money, cars worth a lot of money—and a few exceptions.
It’s tempting to sum up Car Week 2022 in dollar amounts or attendance figures, and we will get to that shortly. But when people gather for Car Week or any festival, personal interactions stick in one’s memory.
Tuesday a 1965 Ford Mustang parked on my block. The “Sold” sticker from Mecum Auctions was still affixed to its windshield. The new owner was happily showing the car off to friends, family, anyone.
On Wednesday, as a California Highway Patrol officer waved me toward the parking lot, he peeked in the window and urged me to write something good about CHP. As I walked by him moments later on my way to the entrance, I paused and said “I can’t remember—did you want me to say something nice about the Highway Patrol or the Sheriff’s Office?”
His response: “Sir, you appear to be drunk. You’ll have to come with me” followed by a hearty laugh.
Sunday at Concours d’Elegance, not long after I nudged my wife and told her that George Clooney had just walked past her, I ended up in a circle of gentlemen who had lost to the cutting wind in our efforts to light cigars. We had somehow independently gravitated around a man with an expensive, wind-resistant device who was glad to help.
Talking, laughing, enjoying the camaraderie of cars will remain. But there is data to share.
The events of Car Week 2022 certainly brought in numbers. A standing room crowd cheered as a 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport rolled across the RM Sotheby’s auction block at the Monterey Conference Center and bidding reached $22 million, including fees. Exotics on Broadway spilled onto Fremont Avenue in Seaside. And Classic Motorsports magazine reported—guessed, really, since actual figures are hard to come by—that Concours d’Lemons drew a record number of rusted up entrants.
But even such anecdotal reports suggest that Car Week crowds may have exceeded the 85,000 automotive tourists anticipated by the Monterey Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo owned by a Florida couple earned Best of Show honors at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. At The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, judges named a 1956 Jaguar D-Type Best of Show from 200 entrants.
Meanwhile in Seaside, a 1967 Bizzarrini 5300 Strada was selected Best of Show. On the other end of the spectrum, a usually coveted BMW 502 Baroque Angel brought by Dodi Khalil took the Worst of Show prize at Lemons.
The auction houses set a new mark. According to Hagerty, a total of 782 vehicles changed hands at auction during the week, amounting to just over $458 million in sales—and this without the presence of two regulars. The previous high mark on the Monterey Peninsula was just under $394.5 million, set in 2015.
Worldwide Auctioneers along with Russo and Steele did not hold auctions this year. But Broad Arrow joined the gaveling fun with a new event. The Monterey Jet Center Auction, associated with the showy Motorlux party hosted by Hagerty as a kick off for the final weekend, featured a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 once owned by Sean Connery. It sold for $2.4 million, with a portion of the money going toward charity.
The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance raised nearly $2.7 million for local charities this year.
The $22 million Ferrari at RM Sotheby’s was the high car, far outdistancing the rest of the field. Well back in second was a 1937 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante sold by Gooding & Company at Pebble Beach for a mere $10.3 million.
At Mecum Auctions, the star car was a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT Alloy Berlinetta at almost $2.8 million. Bonhams sold a 1928 Mercedes-Benz Supercharged Sports Tourer for close to $5.4 million.
It may be a record for high dollar cars, at least in terms of numbers. Hagerty reports that 148 cars valued at $1 million or more crossed an auction block. The sale rate was strong, with 112 going to new owners for a combined $323.7 million.
The cars seen on Monterey Peninsula were as boggling as the numbers. And the people watching, particularly for auto enthusiasts, met expectations. Former Oakland A’s and New York Yankees star Reggie Jackson parted with some of his collection at Mecum Auctions (and taped a hand-written note explaining what he enjoyed about each car to the windshields). George Clooney was spotted at Concours d’Elegance. Former Formula 1 champion Jensen Button appeared at both Motorlux and The Quail.
As always, Concours d’Lemons attracted automotive star power. Wayne Carini of television’s Chasing Classic Cars showed a vehicle and judged. Other judges included Ray Evernham, who was Jeff Gordon’s NASCAR crew chief, sports commentator Mike Joy and Dick McClure, who won the Spirit of The Quail award with one from his extensive collection of fine cars.
Results could go on. And on. Car Week this year consisted of 25 events. There’s also economic impact data still to tally. A price hike percentage on hotel rooms would be an interesting figure, as well.
Next year’s Concours d’Elegance takes place on Sunday, Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.