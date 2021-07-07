A Salinas fire captain lost his helmet when he was on duty on the Fourth of July, in the midst of a busy holiday weekend. His daughter, Alisa Flores, turned into Twitter for help finding it, including a baby photo of herself that had been wedged inside the helmet.
“Hey Salinas! If there is anyone who comes across a Salinas Fire Captain helmet with this baby pic and 'Flores' on it, can you please return it to Station 4 on Williams Rd?.
“It would mean the world to my dad and I.”
Her dad texted her on July 5 to tell her he'd lost the helmet, which is charged with sentimental value: “I lost my helmet last night somewhere during all the calls. It was the original one from many years ago and had ur baby pic on the inside.”
Daughter and dad are hopeful someone will find and return the helmet, which besides sentimental value has 21 years of history. “I know it may seem like just another part of his uniform but it is much more than that," Flores wrote. "Please help us find it.”
