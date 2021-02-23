When the Monterey City Council discussed following a road map to possibly allowing retail cannabis inside city limits, they used the image of a traffic light. If residents said they don't like the idea, council would give the idea a red light. If, on the other hand, residents seemed to like it, then the council would give it a green light.
Council should give it a green light, according to a staff report that recommends the council move toward creating a retail cannabis ordinance. At 4pm tomorrow, Feb. 24, the council will hear the results of surveys that show a majority of those who participated support commercial cannabis storefronts.
There were two surveys, one online and one through a postage paid return postcard mailed to all registered voters of Monterey.
The online survey results were highly favorable, with nearly 71 percent of 281 participants saying they somewhat or strongly support retail cannabis and 26.5 percent saying they were either somewhat or strongly opposed.
The postcard survey returned by 1,158 people showed 60 percent supporting retail cannabis with 39.5 percent somewhat or strongly opposed.
In addition to the surveys, city staff reached out to neighborhood associations and business groups. Most of the neighborhood associations were supportive of a limited number of licensed operators. Most business groups either supported or did not oppose retail cannabis. Only the Cannery Row Business Association said it does not support cannabis in its district. (Staff noted they had not heard back from Fisherman's Wharf.)
An analysis by a city consultant estimated that the city could see between $500,000 to $1.5 million per year in sales tax, business license tax and fee revenue. The variability depends on location of outlets and how saturated the surrounding market is.
An analysis of crime data by the Monterey Police Department from cities and county areas where cannabis stores do exist—comparing their rates to crime rates near pharmacies—showed no significant differences.
City staff also reached out to military installation, schools and health care institutions but heard no major concerns.
"For these reasons staff recommends that the City Council give the green light to continue with the initiative to allow some level of commercial cannabis operations to take place in Monterey," the report states.
If the council agrees, the next step will include evaluating options for future council discussions over the number of retailers and potential locations, among other considerations. That would take place March through April.
More information with links to the agenda and staff report is available on haveyoursaymonterey.org. To participate in the meeting via Zoom follow the instructions on the agenda.
