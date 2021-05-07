A new bus service that can take passengers directly to some of California’s most popular destinations has expanded to Monterey and will operate through the summer on a pilot program.
FlixBus, the Munich, Germany-based mobility startup, added Monterey as a stop on its California routes on May 6. The service, which claims to be the “future of mobility,” offers a range of California destinations. The bus can take Monterey passengers, their bikes and cargo to San Francisco in three hours for $14.99 or over to Sacramento in just over five hours for $35. San Jose, Oakland, Santa Cruz, Redwood City and Davis are also direct ride options.
"FlixBus provides an interesting transportation option connecting important destinations across California and the United States," Monterey City Manager Hans Uslar said in a press release. "We are eager to add this environmentally-friendly, low-cost transportation alternative on a summer months trial basis for both Monterey residents and visitors."
The service has interconnections to other California destinations, such as Los Angeles, San Diego and South Lake Tahoe, but passengers will have to first make it up to San Jose in order to get a direct line south.
Initial trips out of Monterey will run five days per week, with plans to increase frequency over the summer months. The bus stop will be located at the corner of Del Monte Boulevard and Tyler Street.
Flixbus launched in 2013 and has since expanded across Europe, from Lisbon, Portugal to Kiev, Ukraine. The company, which props itself up as customer-focused and convenient, entered the U.S. market in 2018.
