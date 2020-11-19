A nightly curfew is coming to Monterey County and all counties in the Purple Tier beginning Nov. 21, in a move to slow the spread of Covid-19 after an increase of about 50 percent in cases across the state during the first week of November, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today.
Acting Public Health Officer Erica Pan signed the order that prohibits all non-essential activities between the hours of 10pm-5am, from Nov. 21 to Dec. 21, although it could be extended if necessary.
It's targeting bars—which are allowed to be open only if they serve food—but also targets smaller social gatherings of people "that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood to adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures," the order states.
"Upon assessment of the recent, unprecedented rate of rise in increase in Covid-19 cases across California, the California Department of Public Health is taking immediate actions to prevent the spread of the virus," the order reads.
"These immediate actions will help reduce community spread, protect individuals at higher risk of severe illness or death from Covid-19, and prevent the state's health care delivery system from becoming overwhelmed. Reducing movement and mixing of individual Californians is critical to decreasing transmission, hospitalizations, and deaths."
The order does not stop essential work nor applies to anyone experiencing homelessness. It also does not prevent travel, as long as it's only with people from the same household and there is no interaction with others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.