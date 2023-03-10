Travelers in and out of Monterey Regional Airport are no stranger to weather-related delays, and March 9 and 10 have been no different, says MRY Executive Director Mike La Pier. One commercial flight last night was canceled amid high winds and heavy rains as the atmospheric river arrived on the Central Coast, but otherwise planes have been coming and going roughly as planned, with some delays.
"Like every other weather system it will pass," La Pier adds, urging travelers to be patient with delays. "We are operating as close to normal as we can. We are doing pretty decent."
MRY, like much of the Monterey Peninsula, does not have power, but all essential systems are hooked up to generator power so operations are able to continue.
The most severe storm-related aviation incident happened at about 7am Friday morning, when a small business jet skidded off the runway at Salinas Municipal Airport.
The plane was carrying the pilot and three passengers; none were injured. The aircraft landed after a 54-minute flight from Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, according to Salinas spokesperson Sophia Rome.
"There was water on the runway," Rome says. "Preliminary reports indicate the anti-skid function may have malfunctioned, causing the plane to skid off of the runway."
Where normally the plane would have veered off to the side and into dirt, it slid into heavy mud where it got stuck, requiring a crew to get it out.
The plane did not collide with any other infrastructure—per FAA protocols, the area around the runway was clear.
