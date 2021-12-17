Instead of having a normal day a school before the winter break, the day for some students was filled with uncertainty and fear.
Parents, teachers and law enforcement across the country were alert and confused after some posts on social media platform TikTok, threatening schools with violence and shootings on Friday Dec. 17, went viral.
The threats were vague and no specific school was identified as target; however, Greenfield High School received additional threats on Thursday night, Dec. 16.
“The police are investigating the credibility and have enough information to warrant more caution,” Jordan Mulder, superintendent os South Monterey County Joint Union High School District announced on Dec. 17. “Classes will be canceled today to make sure our students and staff are safe.”
Other local schools continued classes, but advised caution. In a letter sent to parents on Dec. 16, Pacific Grove Unified School District said they didn't think these posts were a threat but they were in close contact with Pacific Grove Police Department. “We are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously,” said Barbara Martinez, PGUSD safety director. (P.G. campuses remained open on Dec. 17.)
According to a local investigation by the Greenfield Police Department, this trend threatening schools originated in Los Angeles at Gardena High School three days before Greenfield school officials became aware of it. Los Angeles police served a warrant on a GHS student and conclude their investigation. Greenfield police had officers on school grounds on Dec. 16 and 17.
