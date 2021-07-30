It all started with social media posts. Sean Roney, the cruise organizer, started asking people in the community if they were interested in starting a bike group.
Once several said they were, he contacted King City’s Recreation Department to get some advice. “I wanted to figure out a safe starting and endpoint for the ride,” Roney says.
Organizing on short notice (in less than two weeks) might have been difficult, but he says it's still a good way to figure out who is interested in getting together for group bike rides—even if it's not near the scale of some organized rides he has participated in, like a 250-mile nationwide challenge and fundraiser for Stop Soldier Suicide, a nonprofit that helps veterans struggling with mental health.
Roney's local bicycle gathering takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 31, and welcomes people of all ages and skill levels. Meet in the parking lot of King City’s Recreation Center (401 Division St.).
There will be two riding events: an 8:45am distance ride of 10 miles for more experienced riders, and at 10:30am a casual cruise (up to four miles) where people from all skill levels can participate.
There's also a 10am workshop for minor adjustments and repairs, such as flat tire fixes and seat and handlebar adjustments.
Roney hopes this event can be the beginning of a regular meet-up.
