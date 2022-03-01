The mood was somber in Monterey County Superior Court on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 1. Three days after a grief-stricken Salinas Police Chief Roberto Filice and first responders had gathered at the Salinas Police Department to announce publicly that officer Jorge “JD” Alvarado was shot and killed in the line of duty, a murder suspect was set to appear.
Alvarado’s fiance and brother were present in the courtroom for the arraignment of Gustavo Matias Morales, who is charged with three felonies: murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and assault on a peace officer.
Morales, appearing via Zoom from Monterey County Jail, spoke just a few words in his arraignment hearing. His attorneys from the Monterey County Public Defender’s Office entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf, and Morales said just “yes sir” a few times to Judge Jared A. Jefferson.
Jefferson set Morales’ bail amount at no bail, meaning he cannot bail out, but his attorneys are not precluded from seeking a dollar amount that might result in his release. The reasoning, Jefferson said, included “taking into account the seriousness of the charges, the protection of the public and the allegation that weapons were were.”
Morales looked straight at the camera through most of his hearing, and a bandage was visible on his left hand and forearm. Morales was located as a suspect in the shooting after he checked himself into Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital around midnight on Saturday night—about 20 minutes after Alvarado was killed—with a gunshot wound to his hand, sources familiar with the case report.
Per hospital protocol when a gunshot patient arrives, hospital representatives notified police and the hospital went into lockdown. Morales was arrested and transported to Natividad, the county’s trauma center, for treatment of his wound, and was then booked in Monterey County Jail.
Morales is under a current court order in a domestic violence case that prohibits him from possessing firearms or ammunition.
Alvarado died at the scene. At the time of the shooting, he was conducting a traffic stop near the corner of East Market and Griffin streets, just a half-mile from the Salinas Police Department.
Just about a half-hour after Morales’ arraignment hearing ended, hundreds of people gathered for a vigil honoring Alvarado down the block, in front of Salinas City Hall. Bailiffs who had just presided over the courtroom during the hearing were among those present.
Pastors led prayers, and Salinas Police Det. Luis Toribio spoke on behalf of the Police Officers Association.
“[JD Alvarado] was a genuinely great police officer and person,” Toribio said, “the kind of person everyone got along with.”
Morales is set to next appear in court on March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.