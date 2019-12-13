One of first state laws that California passed in 2016 in response to the onslaught of tighter federal immigration policies was AB 2792. The Transparent Review of Unjust Transfers and Holds, aka TRUTH act, was meant to increase the transparency between the public and local enforcement.
A part of the act is to illustrate to the public how many times local law enforcement has shared information with Immigration and Custom Enforcement or ICE, in an annual public forum.
Now in its third year, the Monterey County Sheriff's department presented data to the County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 10. The numbers have decreased drastically since 2017.
That first year, local law enforcement shared information on 213 undocumented individuals with ICE. In 2018, that number fell to 41. Now, as 2019 comes to an end, the Sheriff's Department reports they've shared the information of 49 undocumented individuals with ICE.
It's a small uptick from 2018, but as supervisors noted during the presentation, it's still a massive improvement from hundreds of individuals in 2017.
Supervisor John Phillips thanked the department for the Sheriff Department's transparency and "limiting [participation with ICE] to serious crimes, as it rightly should be."
Supervisor Jane Parker added that she appreciated the data and that efforts like these forums make law enforcement work for more people and better educate everyone. "If there is more that we can do, please let us know."
Meanwhile a little over a dozen people attend the public presentation including representatives of organizations like the local chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens and the Immigration Task Force.
Also in the crowd was Salinas immigration attorney Blanca Zarazúa. She shared sentiments with the Board of supervisors saying the decrease in numbers show progress. "It's clear that we're moving in a far better direction than we had been."
