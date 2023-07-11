It’s officially fire season in California, and Monterey County is no exception despite a relatively mild start to summer.
Firefighters responded on Tuesday morning, July 11, to a vegetation fire on Metz Road near Soledad, less than two miles from Pinnacles National Park. The Bluejay Fire began at about 10:15am. Cal Fire reports that it is at 40-percent containment as of 2pm and that forward progress of the fire has been stopped, holding at 20 acres.
During the peak of the incident there were six aircraft, six fire engines, three dozers and two water tenders assigned.
One Cal Fire firefighter injured their hand on the scene and is expected to recover, but sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure. No injuries to civilians were reported.
National Park Service officials closed the west side of Pinnacles until further notice, though the east entrance in San Benito County remains open.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it started in the grass off Highway 146, when people passing by called it in. At that time, the fire was less than five acres; wind helped accelerate it.
Capt. Curtis Rhodes, a spokesperson for the regional Cal Fire division, says windy afternoon conditions are not uncommon, and crews were prepared for it. They’ll leave crews on the scene for the remainder of the day.
“Crews are still controlling the perimeter and will remain on scene for the next three to four hours,” Rhodes says. “Full containment will be reached soon.”
