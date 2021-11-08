Just two years into the job, and with a year left on his contract, Aaron Blair is resigning from his position as city manager of Sand City to enter the private sector. Blair says he is heading to Oklahoma to work on the operations side of a longtime friend’s construction business.
Blair submitted his 30-day notice to the city council Oct. 26, effective Nov. 26.
In just two years, Blair has left his mark on the small city: He hatched the plan for the city’s new art park, which converted an under-used city public works parking lot into a public art and gathering space filled with beautiful murals. And he has fully embraced the vision to transform Sand City’s West End back into a regional hub for artists.
“He did so much great work for the city,” Mayor Mary Ann Carbone says. “We’re really sad to see him go, City Hall loved him.”
Carbone says the city council will imminently be discussing a recruiting firm to find Blair’s replacement, and has good things to say about Avery Associates, the firm that found Blair.
For his part, Blair hopes Sand City’s public art momentum that was cultivated under his tenure continues with this successor. “I’m passionate about the public art obviously, and I would love to see a continued investment in that, and really taking the Art Park to the next level,” he says. “We’re just scratching the surface.”
Blair says the wheels are already turning to find an interim replacement until the position is filled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.