Marina Coast Water District is small but influential in local water issues, caught in the middle on various politically fraught issues.
For one, the water district—which is adjacent to California American Water's service area, but not in it—has long been an antagonist to Cal Am. The one-time partners on a now-defunct desalination project have been embroiled in litigation over that former project for years. And Marina Coast has been an outspoken leader in opposition to Cal Am's more recent proposed desalination project, fighting it since the earliest steps. (That project proposal was eventually withdrawn, though a new, similar proposal is pending.)
Meanwhile, Marina itself faces an ongoing challenge of seawater intrusion in its own groundwater supply, which takes on a new dimension due to new state laws that require sustainable groundwater plans.
And those regional issues intersect at the board of Monterey One Water, where Marina Coast battled—successfully—for more representation with a weighted vote on the board that holds decision-making power over the Pure Water Monterey recycled water project.
Against the backdrop of these politically charged challenges, the agency just lost a board member, Peter Le, who resigned on Christmas Eve. The remaining board members met on Jan. 5, and opted to appoint a replacement rather than hold a special election.
Whoever is selected will immediately join in the ongoing process of hiring a new general manager for the district, to fill the vacancy left by Keith Van Der Maaten, who announced his resignation in November.
For now, Derek Cray is serving as interim general manager (as well as operations and maintenance manager).
The board is accepting applications for new board members to fill Le's term, which last through December 2022. (The seat will be up for election in November of 2022.)
Registered voters within Marina Coast's boundaries are eligible to apply, with a deadline of 5pm on Thursday, Feb. 4. For information on how to submit an application, visit mcwd.org.
