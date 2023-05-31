A Monterey County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital undergoing surgery after being shot in Salinas on Wednesday morning, May 31—an incident that has sparked a widespread police response and an ongoing standoff with the suspect.
The injuries are not believed to be life threatening, with Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto telling reporters that the deputy was “out of the woods” but still in surgery at a local hospital.
The suspect remains barricaded inside an apartment building near the corner of East Market Street and Sun Street in Salinas. Authorities have cordoned off adjacent streets and issued a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area south of Calle Cebu, north of East Market Street, East of Peach Drive and west of Highway 101. The shelter-in-place order was first issued at about 9:50am Wednesday, and remains in effect as of 4:45pm.
The deputy was serving an eviction notice to a resident at the building when the suspect fired—striking the deputy twice, once through the shoulder and once in the side, sources tell the Weekly on condition of anonymity. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the deputy or the suspect, and declined to provide additional details about the incident as of 4pm Wednesday.
Dozens of law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies responded to the scene, including officials from the FBI, the Sheriff’s Office, local city police departments, and the Monterey County District Attorney’s office.
As the situation continued into Wednesday afternoon, several gunshots were heard around 1:20pm, sending officers on the scene into motion. No additional people were shot or injured, according to officials.
Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges, who was on the scene, tells the Weekly that eight officers from the Seaside Police Department responded to the incident on Wednesday morning. Borges says the officers could hear “a lot of gunfire” in the background of radio calls while riding out to Salinas, with the shooting ceasing moments before their arrival.
Seaside police and other local police departments have been providing “a support role” to the Sheriff’s Office, Borges adds, handling logistics around the scene such as setting the perimeter. “Everyone has the same focus: to end this peacefully,” Borges says, adding that he did not have information about the suspect or the situation inside the building.
In terms of personnel and equipment addressing the situation, a SWAT team from the Salinas Police Department had taken the lead on the ground while being supplemented by tactical units and armored vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office and Monterey Peninsula police departments. Seaside police contributed equipment including a remote-controlled drone, Borges says, while “multiple” crisis negotiators from local agencies were on the scene.
Nieto and other law enforcement officials will hold a press conference updating the public on the situation at 5pm Wednesday.
