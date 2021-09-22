Los Padres National Forest, after closing Aug. 31 along with every other national forest in California in a precautionary effort to prevent new wildfire starts, will reopen tomorrow, Sept. 23, the U.S. Forest Service announced Sept. 22.
While all public roads, campgrounds and trails within Los Padres will open back up to the public, a statement from the Forest Service stresses that a ban on wood and charcoal fires remains. Lanterns and stoves with a shutoff valve are allowed for those with a valid California campfire permit.
Per the statement, more than 7,400 fires have burned 2.25 million acres in California so far this year.
