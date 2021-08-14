After the Soberanes Fire ravaged much of Big Sur in 2016, the following January brought an unwelcome follow-up: A deluge of rain that caused widespread flooding in Monterey County, particularly in watersheds impacted by the fire.
One casualty of that flood season was the campground at Andrew Molera State Park, at the mouth of the Big Sur River, which closed indefinitely after it got washed out and water entered the leach fields for the toilets.
“People were saying it might not be opened again,” says Brent Marshall, superintendent of the Monterey District of State Parks.
Those people were wrong: After a lot of heavy lifting by State Parks employees with a host of permitting agencies—“It was not a small flipping of the switch,” Marshall says—the campground reopened Aug. 1, and will remain open until Nov. 1, when it will close until sometime next spring or summer.
Marshall says the plan is to reopen the campground year-round by 2023, but more work must be done before then to stabilize the riverbanks with vegetation and natural debris, which Marshall says is a multi-year process because of multiple third-party reviews.
“It was a lot of work to get where we are now,” Marshall says. “We were fighting nature and gravity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.