Monterey was among the 11 California cities whose budget was most negatively impacted by the coronavirus health crisis. Thirty-seven-percent of the city’s budget relies on tourist-financed hotel taxes, which puts the city among the likes of Avon on Catalina Island, South Lake Tahoe and Anaheim. With passage of its budget on June 15, Monterey now prepares to navigate the wake of the pandemic’s economic devastation.
The city’s operating budget of $143.6 million for fiscal year 2021-22 is $2.6 million short of the initially-adopted 2020-21 budget and aligns closely with funding levels in initially adopted budget for 2019-20. City Manager Hans Uslar told City Council on June 15 that the only reason the budget is balanced for 2021-22 is because of a combination of one-time federal stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act and cuts the city had to make during the pandemic, including 102 public sector jobs.
Between March 2020 and June 2021, the city estimates the pandemic caused about $32 million in losses. The American Rescue Plan, which provided economic stimulus to cities that exceeded pandemic losses, helped recoup about 19-percent of the losses in Monterey.
The pandemic layoffs most heavily impacted the city’s recreation and library departments, as well as the Monterey Sports Center. Uslar said the 2021-22 budget allows for a phased-in revival of these services and jobs.
“[The department heads] are just waiting for the greenlight from this council to call back [laid-off employees] to have them start … in the first week of July,” Uslar said.
Uslar emphasized there is no money in the budget for new programs unless City Council wants to make future budget amendments and take funding away from existing programs. Uslar said while other cities received a surplus through the federal stimulus and were able to kick off brand new programs, Monterey will have to wait.
“Other cities can start new programs, they can start services that they may have never seen before because the funding is there and there will be the push for regionalization and participation,” Uslar said. “I want to caution you, we don’t have the money to play. We can be there in spirit. We can support and we can give our input but unfortunately … [our stimulus allocation] doesn’t help us to participate in those programs.”
City staff did emphasize that the city’s current budget does not include forecasts for what revenue cannabis dispensaries could bring to Monterey. In May, City Council postponed a decision to allow cannabis dispensaries in the city after a few council members said they were not ready to make a decision.
