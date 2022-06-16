Summer is here, and with it, the relatively hot, dry, windy conditions that are especially prone to wildfire in California. The Monterey-San Benito Unit of Cal Fire is fully staffed given the season, and they've been busy—on Monday and Tuesday this week, June 13-14, they put out four fires.
At 3:25pm on Monday, June 13, a fire was reported at Chews Ridge in Carmel Valley. Firefighters (led by the U.S. Forest Service) contained that fire at seven acres by 5:15pm.
On Tuesday, two vegetation fires began around noon—one at Highway 25 and Hudner Lane in San Benito County, amid windy conditions. By 9:30pm, Cal Fire reported it was contained at 90 acres.
The other fire was in Monterey County, in the dry bed of the Salinas River between Gonzales and Soledad. It was contained at five acres, and firefighters sent additional resources due to a potential threat to life, with a nearby encampment reported.
A fourth fire began near Highway 1 and Betabel Road in San Benito County around 2pm on June 14, and by evening was contained at 40 acres.
The causes of all four fires remain under investigation.
These fires represent a somewhat standard procedure for firefighters in the West, even if they aren't the big fires with massive property destruction that we are more accustomed to reading about. The mission for Cal Fire is to keep 95 percent of fires to 10 acres or less—in this case, 2 for 2—deploying resources quickly before a fire gets out of hand. That enables more equipment and personnel to be free in the event of a major fire elsewhere.
"It's part of our deployment strategy," says Cal Fire Unit Chief Rene DiTullio. "When we start getting thin because we commit a lot of resources to a much larger fire, we move resources throughout the state."
This week alone, five engines from the Monterey-San Benito Unit went to support a fire in Southern California; five others came in to backfill those, and with four small fires, all personnel were occupied.
"We are expecting a busy fire season throughout the state," DiTullio adds. "Our unit and surrounding units are at peak staffing."
He is hoping for a more mellow few days with cooler weather in the forecast. "We are looking at a cooling trend that's coming," DiTullio says. "We anticipate the [fire] activity to decrease a little bit, we are hoping that's the case."
If conditions are right, Cal Fire is planning to do a controlled burn this weekend, on June 17-18, on private property in the Gabilan Mountains west of Paicines, in San Benito County.
"With the cooler weather and all of our resources, there's an opportunity for us to work on one of our prescribed fire projects," DiTullio says.
If it goes forward, this prescribed burn—on just 36 acres—will also help firefighters prepare for larger prescribed burns planned in the Chualar Canyon area of the Gabilans later this year, after summer fire season. There are two projects in the works on either side of the mountain range, one on the eastern (Monterey County) side and on on the western (San Benito County) side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.