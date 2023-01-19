Just as the sun is starting to come back out, there is good news for local hikers and bikers: Toro Park, Manzanita Park, Royal Oaks Park and San Lorenzo Park will reopen tomorrow, Jan. 20, after closing Jan. 4 due to the series of atmospheric rivers that battered the Central Coast.
Jacks Peak, which is thickly forested with Monterey pines, will not be reopening tomorrow. Per a statement from the county, it "will remain closed while staff works to remove a large volume of downed trees from trails and roads."
There is no rain in the forecast for the coming days, and while it's by no means balmy outside, this weekend is shaping up to be an ideal time to get outside and let some sun soak in—it's been awhile.
