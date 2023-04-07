The expansion of the recycled water project Pure Monterey, which will provide an additional 2,250 acre-feet of water to the Monterey Peninsula, can finally move forward as Cal Am has signed an agreement to purchase its water.
It was the last major hurdle in the expansion. Cal Am has refused for months to sign it because they asked the California Public Utilities Commission to allow the private utility to be reimbursed for past sunk costs in pursuit of a new water supply. (The CPUC ultimately agreed to let Cal Am recoup $10 million of the $21 million it sought.)
Cal Am signed the agreement last Friday, March 31, and the two public agencies partnered on the project—Monterey One Water and the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District—signed the agreement April 3 and April 4 respectively.
Aside from the boost to the local water supply, the expansion will provide the first-ever real possibility that the Peninsula can finally get out from under the state-imposed cease-and-desist order to Cal Am to end its illegal overpumping of the Carmel River. Under that CDO, Cal Am has been unable to set new water meters across its service area for more than a dozen years, a key obstacle in any effort to mitigate the region's housing crisis.
Dave Stoldt, MPWMD's general manager, says that bids to contractors building the expansion will likely be awarded around August 1, and the construction should take about two years. Concurrent to the construction, Stoldt says, he'll be reaching out to the State Water Resources Control Board about the prospect of lifting the CDO when the project is completed. He hopes and expects that Cal Am will do the same.
"I’m assuming Cal Am is going to be a good citizen," Stoldt says.
The project is expected to cost in the neighborhood of $70 million, and has already been awarded $42 million in state and federal grants to offset that cost. Now that the agreement is signed, the grant money can finally be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.