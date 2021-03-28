After last summer’s River Fire charred much of Toro County Park, one of Monterey County’s most frequented, the sprawling 5,595-acre Salinas park is set to reopen by the end of April, according to county park officials.
Bryan Flores, operations manager for parks in Monterey County, guarantees the park will reopen by Friday, April 30 but has ambitions to get it open by mid-April. Flores says nearly all the trails will be available by opening day.
“For the most part, 99 percent of the trails and resources will be open to the public,” Flores says. A few, however, such as Wildcat Canyon Trail, will remain temporarily closed for rehabilitation.
The park has been closed since August. Last summer’s River Fire, which began on Aug. 16, torched more than 48,000 acres before Cal Fire reported it contained on Sept. 4. The wildfire burned roughly 72 percent of Toro County Park. Flores says the park had not seen a fire in its recorded history, and likely needed one.
Despite such a comprehensive burn, the park shows relatively few scars. Flores says the park is characterized by its chaparral environment, which makes it less water dependent and resilient to extremes, such as fires.
Wildfires were not the only stressor on the park’s path to reopening. Wild hogs also continue to do considerable damage to the grounds. Last year, Flores said herds of wild hogs tore up 40-50 percent of the park’s turf and caused $60,000 in damage. Erosion after the wildfire was another concern, but the park suffered much less erosion than park officials expected over the winter. The post-fire rehabilitation cost roughly $200,000, Flores says.
The closure and rehabilitation compounded the financial stress the park has seen since the start of the pandemic. Maia Carroll, spokesperson for Monterey County, says Toro has lost out on nearly $190,000 in park user fees since August. The park’s annual operating budget is about $766,000.
