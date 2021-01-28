About 48 hours after transportation officials preemptively closed Highway 1 through Big Sur, a chunk of the highway has slide under significant rainfall and debris flow.
Caltrans and California Highway Patrol reported the slide Thursday afternoon at Rat Creek, which is located on the South Coast of Big Sur, roughly two miles south of the Esalen Institute and eight miles north of Lucia.
The slide area is in the Dolan Fire burn scar, which began right near the area along the highway.
"State Route 1 [in Big Sur] continues to be impacted by inclement weather, debris flow, flooding and slides," CHP Capt. Kyle Foster wrote in a statement. "This area is closed to the public. Remain clear of the area and plan alternate routes. Please continue to exercise extreme caution on rural roads, especially at night."
