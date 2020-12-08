The website for the Vistra Nadura Horse Stables in Carmel Valley calls the place a “majestic equestrian center,” and “a beautiful, idyllic ranch” with “50 acres of rolling oak-covered hills.”
Local developer Nader Agha and his family, which have long owned the mid-valley ranch, want to subdivide the property into 20 lots ranging from 1.1 to 8.5 acres. They have been working on the plan since 1999 and submitted an application with Monterey County for the subdivision in 2002.
The challenge though, according to county planning staff, is that the Aghas never identified a water source for a proposed Vistra Nadura subdivision. Without a hydrological report spelling out the water situation, staff have determined repeatedly that the subdivision application is incomplete.
Earlier this year, in an appeal to the Monterey County Planning Commission, the Aghas dredged up the history of correspondence with the county and argued that the county should have long ago ruled their application complete. The matter came before the commission on Sept. 30. In a vote of eight to nothing with one abstention, the commission members voted against the Aghas.
The Aghas challenged the commission's decision and filed an appeal that takes the project to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors for a virtual hearing at 10:30am on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
The appeal says that the county has acted arbitrarily and applied rules after the fact to block the subdivision proposal from moving forward.
A letter from an attorney representing the Aghas says that a hearing on the appeal would be an opportunity “to reduce and mitigate the county's economic liability associated with having wrongfully deemed this application incomplete and having refused to process this application for more than 18 years…" and asks that county officials “ to announce the days of backroom deals and favors to political allies are over.”
The Board of Supervisors can decide to deem the application still incomplete. Or it can rule the application complete, but then the question is what the date of completion is. If the completion date were before Oct. 16, 2007, the development would be handled according to the 1982 Monterey County General Plan, if afterward, the 2010 General Plan would apply. The Aghas are arguing that the application was complete in 2001, meaning the old plan applies.
The Carmel Valley Association is organizing opposition to the project, arguing that it would not be allowed under current rules.
