Jeff Taylor was perhaps best known on the Central Coast for his association with the successful agribusiness family of the eponymous Taylor Farms. But he was also actively engaged in politics, as a repeat candidate for office who sought positions as California's governor and a member of Congress representing District 20.
Taylor died at age 61 on Dec. 29, 2020 in Salinas, his hometown, surrounded by members of his family.
Undeterred by his low odds of political success in a blue district, Taylor ran for public office on a faith-based platform repeatedly, and said he was instructed by God to seek elected office. He ran three times as a Republican against long-time Democratic Congressman Sam Farr.
Most recently, in 2012, he came in second in a seven-way primary effort to unseat Farr, and then lost to Farr with 26 percent of the vote in the general election. In 2010, he got 26.5 percent of the vote against Farr and in 2008, 30 percent of the vote. In 2018, Taylor ran as in independent in a 27-person primary to replace outgoing governor Jerry Brown.
Beyond politics, Taylor embraced family and time outdoors. "Jeff’s priority in life was his beloved wife and family," according to an obituary. "He lived life to the fullest and loved to travel. Family time and good memories are wrapped around trips to Lake Tahoe, The Caves and the family ranches where you could often find him snow or water skiing, hiking, biking or on horseback."
He is survived by his mother, Joanne Taylor, brothers Steve and Bruce Taylor (founder/CEO of Taylor Farms), sister Carrie Taylor, wife Paula Taylor and children Morgan, Brett and Garrett Taylor.
A memorial mass will be held in Taylor's honor at 11am on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Salinas. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
