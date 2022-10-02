A vehicle collision resulting in a downed power line was called into emergency officials at 2:18pm on Sunday, Oct. 2, and within an hour firefighters were working to contain a three-acre fire and had ordered evacuations of the area.
The Aguajito Fire started burning in a forested area on Aguajito Road across from Gentry Hill Road, to the north of Jacks Peak. The Gentry Hill Road neighborhood is under evacuation orders.
Cal Fire is the lead agency battling the fire, and Cal Fire Assistant Chief Nick Ciardella says that as of about 3:15pm, the blaze is holding at three acres. Firefighters are working from the ground and from the air to contain the blaze.
UPDATE: AS of about 4:15pm, the fire is holding at four acres and not rapidly expanding.
Check back for updates as this story develops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.