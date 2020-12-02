A daily nonstop flight between Monterey Regional Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport grounded by Covid-19 is set to take off starting Feb. 11, 2021. Tickets went on sale today, Dec. 2, nearly a year after the service was announced inside the MRY terminal.
It was a festive day inside the terminal on Jan. 15, when about 50 people representing Monterey County hospitality, agriculture and local governments gathered together drinking mimosas in commemorative glasses to celebrate the official announcement that the new daily route would begin in June.
Two months later shelter-in-place began and the route's start was postponed to sometime in 2021. Today airport officials announced in a press release that Alaska Airlines is opening the route in February.
The route to Seattle opens up new connection possibilities for travelers out of MRY, since in Seattle they can transfer to Hawaii, Mexico and transcontinental flights using partner airlines.
“We’re excited to further expand our West Coast footprint with the addition of nonstop flights between Seattle and Monterey,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliances, in a statement. “Our guests throughout the Central Coast will benefit from increased convenience of a direct line to the Pacific Northwest along with connecting options to dozens of destinations across North America.”
