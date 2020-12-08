Campgrounds throughout Los Padres National Forest are closed through Jan. 6, 2021 per a new federal order issued on Dec. 8.
The purpose of the closure is to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and to prevent infections of national forest employees and visitors.
The order came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the U.S. Forest Service. “The purpose of the regional order is to protect visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees by reducing potential exposure to Covid-19 and mitigating any further burden on our emergency responders and healthcare facilities,” the USDA said in a statement.
The closure comes as the coronavirus surges across California, triggering new stay-at-home orders by state officials.
Day trips to the Los Padres are still allowed with hiking trials and developed day-use areas open, unless other closure orders apply.
In the Monterey Ranger District of Los Padres, which encompasses much of Big Sur, campgrounds were already off-limits as part of a district-wide closure resulting from the Dolan Fire that started in August.
The closure order does not apply to the privately owned campgrounds that are in Big Sur but located outside the national forest. Campgrounds at some state parks in Big Sur have also been ordered closed.
