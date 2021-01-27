In the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 27, Seaside police discovered smoke coming from the roof of Googie Grill. Officers called in the fire department and six fire trucks were dispatched at 2:32am. They arrived at the restaurant at 2:37am.
Firefighters discovered an active fire in the restaurant's kitchen. They secured the electrical and gas infrastructure and called in PG&E to secure the neighboring tower in order to put out the fire. Shortly into fighting the fire, Googie Grill's owner, Jennifer Kadosh was called in.
"It was so confusing, when I arrived, they thought they had put out the fire, but then the fire was still burning within the walls," Kadosh says.
Neither Kadosh nor the fire department suspect foul play and will not further investigate the incident. "It could have been started by a pot, it could have been something electrical. But it was just a kitchen fire," Kadosh says.
Kadosh doesn't expect to be out of business for too long at all. She is actively seeking kitchen space at the Monterey County Fairgrounds to keep her to-go menu going, as well as maintain her participation in the Great Plates program, which provides meals for seniors. She is also in close contact with the city's code enforcement officials, who assured that they'd make sure to expedite permits so Googie Grill could open on site sooner rather than later.
"No city wants any restaurant to go, especially during these times," Kadosh says.
The fire could not come at a worse time for the restaurateur, who was finally feeling a little hopeful after they had their first sit-down patio diner in weeks, after the ban on outdoor dining was lifted when the regional stay-at-home order ended on Monday.
"It's just sad you know," she says. "With everything happening in the past year, now this."
