For weeks, supporters of affordable childcare and early education worked against the clock to gather over 11,616 signatures to get a measure on Monterey County voters' ballots this November that would fund and expand these services in Monterey County.
The Safe, Affordable Quality Childcare Act seeks to provide more affordable childcare and early education alternatives in Monterey County. It is backed by the county Board of Supervisors, local chambers of commerce, different local industries—including ag and hospitality—and grassroots organizations that all worked to get it qualified for the November ballot.
“We’ve been hearing from our members for years about how important it is to help workers find child care,” Monica Lal, CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
Currently, the county has under 10,000 child are spaces available while the population of kids under the age of 5 is around 36,000.
On June 7, the coalition delivered three boxes full of signatures to the Monterey County Elections Office. According to the Monterey Registrar of Voters, supporters submitted 21,849 signatures. After reviewing 3 percent of those via random sampling—or 655 signatures—elections officials projected on June 30 they had enough signatures (16,824) to qualify for a ballot measure.
If approved, the initiative would add a $49 tax per parcel per year that would generate an estimated $5.5 million every year for 10 years. The proposal includes the formation of an oversight committee and annual audits.
“Only 25 percent of our youngest children enter school ready to learn, as child care becomes more and more inaccessible to families who may already be struggling to make ends meet,” said Shannan Watkins, executive director of Early Development Services.
Experts say that early childhood education prepares kids emotionally and socially for K-12 learning, and those who have access are a step ahead than their peers while transitioning to school.
And that's not to mention the benefits to parents in the workforce. During the pandemic, many working parents faced a lack of affordable childcare and had to decide between their jobs and taking care of their children.“The pandemic really showed that child care is a huge component of our economy,” Watkins said.
To pass, the measure will need over 50 percent of the total votes cast.
