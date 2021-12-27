That State Sen. Anna Caballero is running for re-election, seeking what would be her final four-year term in the State Senate before terming out of the California Legislature is no surprise. That the former Salinas mayor and long-time Salinas resident and champion of the region is running in a district that no longer includes Salinas is a surprise outcome of the state's redistricting process.
Caballero announced her intention to run in 2022 to represent the new Senate District 14 on Monday, Dec. 27, the same day the California Citizens Redistricting Commission delivered its maps to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.
In a statement issued Dec. 27, Caballero wrote: "It's been my honor to represent Merced, Madera and Fresno counties as state senator since 2018. I welcome the opportunity to continue to support the families and communities of the Central Valley."
Since 2019, Caballero has had a residence in Merced, located both in the existing Senate District 12 she represents and the new Senate District 14. Campaign adviser Ken Smith says he does not know what Caballero and her husband, Juan Uranga—also a leader in civic life in Salinas—plan to do with their Salinas residence.
"Sen. Caballero wants the people of the Salinas Valley to know that although she can no longer represent them, she still cares about them," Smith says, "and she and her husband intend to still maintain a deep and close connection to the Salinas Valley."
Based on the new district maps, the Salinas Valley will now become part of Senate District 17, which includes Santa Cruz and coastal Monterey County and is today represented by State Sen. John Laird. The odd-numbered district will not be up for re-election until 2024, which means Salinas Valley voters will have to go six years, instead of the customary four-year term, between casting votes for representation in the State Senate.
Another incumbent in the State Senate, Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, is also up for re-election in the newly redrawn SD 14 next year.
Meanwhile, the shape of congressional representation for Monterey County will also look very different come 2022. U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, announced his intention to seek re-election in 2022 in a district that includes more communities generally along the coast, and lost the Salinas Valley. "Looking forward to getting out to the new Congressional District 19 in 2022 so I can continue to serve you!" Panetta posted on Dec. 27 on his Twitter page.
U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, now resides in a district (Congressional District 18) that includes the inland half of Monterey County. She has also announced her intention to seek re-election in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.