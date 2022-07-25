Firefighters continue patrolling fire lines and addressing hot spots within the burn area, but the Anzar Fire has reached 85-percent containment. On Sunday afternoon, July 24, officials lifted all evacuation orders and warnings.
The fire began Thursday, July 21 in two locations about a quarter-mile apart. Firefighters quickly put out one blaze, and the second spread to 104 acres within a day, destroying two structures. Firefighters were able to create a fire line that held and the fire did not expand in size since Friday, July 22, day two of the fire.
The fire burned east of Aromas and forced the evacuation of communities just to the northeast of the Monterey County line, in San Benito County.
Ten engines and three hand crews, for a total of 100 personnel, remain assigned to the Anzar Fire.
The fire began on GraniteRock's quarry, far from activity and did not disrupt the company's mining operations. The cause remains under investigation.
