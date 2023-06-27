The 66-unit affordable apartment complex in East Garrison under construction by nonprofit developer CHISPA—named in honor of the organization’s late president and CEO Alfred Diaz-Infante—is nearing completion and is expected to be ready for move-in this fall.
The initial application period for the 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments ends this Friday, June 30. To qualify, individuals or families must make 80 percent of the area median income or less. For individuals that means earning no more than $50,580 annually. For a family of four the annual income limit is $72,240.
Of the 65 units available for rent—one unit was set aside for a manager—43 are reserved for agricultural workers who are either currently employed or retired, thanks to the use of the state's Joe Serna Farmworker Loan Program, designed specifically for the construction of farmworker housing units.
Another 15 units will be eligible for vouchers from the Housing Authority of the County of Monterey.
In all it took a compilation of loans, grants and tax financing from the state, private bank JPMorgan Chase, the County of Monterey, Central Coast Community Energy and the Local Initiative Support Corporation to finance construction, which according to CHISPA in January 2022 before construction began was expected to be $700,569 per unit, or $45,537,000.
The site on Ord Avenue between Watkins Gate and Chapel Hill roads includes a community room and 134 on-site parking spaces. Free basic internet is included in the rent.
Applications are available both online and in person. The online English application is available here. Spanish is available here.
Printed copies are available at the following locations:
- CHISPA Main Office: 295 Main St., Suite 100, Salinas
- Junsay Oaks Senior Apartments: 3098 De Forest Ave., Marina
- Sea Garden Apartments, 10603 Axtell St., Castroville
- Castro Plaza Family Resource Center, 10601 McDougall St., Castroville
Completed applications must be turned into CHISPA’s main office in Salinas (listed above) or by email to info@chispahousing.org.
More information is available by calling 831-757-6254.
Applications will be sorted by a random selection process to establish the order of review.
