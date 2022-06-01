A man who was shot in the chest on Tuesday, May 31 died hours later at a local hospital, becoming the sixth homicide in Salinas so far this year. The Salinas Police Department responded to reports of a shooting just before 3pm at Sanborn Road and Del Monte Avenue, where they found Esteban Ocampo, 29.
The alleged shooter was identified as Brian Molina, 18. Police say he ran from the scene on foot and retreated into a home located on Kilbreth Avenue, a few yards away from where police officers found Ocampo.
Police surrounded the home and took Molina into custody. He was booked into Monterey County Jail and remains in custody.
Miguel Cabrera, spokesperson for Salinas PD, says officers believe the shooting followed a brief confrontation between the two men. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.
The homicide is still under investigation. Witnesses can contact Detective Robert Miller at 758-7954 or call the anonymous tip line at 775-4222 with information.
