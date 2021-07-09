As a heatwave heads for the west coast this weekend, some Monterey County cities are monitoring the temperatures and readying community cooling centers for residents.
The highest temperatures are expected Saturday, with 107 degrees forecasted for Pinnacles National Park, where temperatures will remain above 100 degrees all weekend. King City is expected to reach 99 degrees on Saturday, and hang between 95 and 99 degrees throughout the weekend. Greenfield will see a high of 94 on Saturday, and Soledad will reach 90 on Saturday.
The California Independent System Operator, the nonprofit organization that runs the state's power grid, has issued a flex warning for Friday, July 9. To allay concerns of power outages due to unsustainable electricity demand, the organization is urging residents to reduce electricity use between 4pm and 9pm.
King City announced it will open a cooling center for residents at the King City Recreation Center at 401 Division St. on July 10 and 11 between 11am and 4pm. Call City Hall at (831) 385-3281 for more information. The community’s pools and splash pads are also open.
City staff in Soledad say the city will not open a cooling center since temperatures are not expected to exceed 100 degrees.
