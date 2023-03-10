Multiple hazard advisories are in effect for Monterey County mostly due to the rain, and the stormy weather is expected to continue all day Friday, March 10. A flood watch remains in effect until Sunday, March 12 for the entire county, while an upgraded advisory remains until Friday evening for the Monterey Peninsula and a flood watch for areas like Big Sur.
There are still chances for thunderstorms this afternoon and into tonight as heavy rain continues across the county. Some cities could see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain between Thursday March 9, and Friday March 10.
“Friday morning we’ll see several hours of heavy rain, that will be the peak,” says Jeff Lorber, meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Monterey office, which serves the Bay Area.
The excess water has led to road closures, which could continue into the next week when there’s a higher chance for flooding.
“We’re expecting rises in small streams, creeks, riverbeds, and low-lying roads will have water spilling onto them,” Lorber says.
Drivers are encouraged to obey road closure notices, even in snarled traffic amid widespread power outages and traffic lights that are down.
