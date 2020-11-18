Two new Covid-19 testing sites will soon be brought online in Monterey County, one at the Castroville Library and another for drive-thru testing at a site in South County yet to be determined, county Health Officer Edward Moreno announced today in a press call.
In addition, a roving testing team will be brought on board to visit schools and assisted living facilities and other congregant living situations, he said. More pop-up sites will also be scheduled.
The two new sites will be in addition to the two state-sponsored OptumServe sites operating out of the Cesar Chavez Library in Salinas and at Seaside High School on the Peninsula. Moreno said state officials are "pleased" with the performance of the Salinas and Seaside sites, which are seeing a high rate of usage by residents, 80 percent or better.
The move to add more testing opportunities comes from the California Department of Health's goal of 50,000 more tests per day in addition to the 125,000 already taking place. A new laboratory in Valencia was recently created to handle the increased test load, which should mean a "fast turnaround" of results, Moreno said.
No specific dates were provided for when the new test sites will be opened or when the testing team will begin visiting sites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.