With California draped in excessive heat warnings temperatures are expected to reach well over 100 degrees throughout the rest of the week in parts of Monterey County.
The highest temperatures are expected Thursday with 107 degrees forecast for King City, 105 for Greenfield, 103 for Soledad and 95 in Big Sur. In response, Pacific Gas and Electric has issued a flex warning, asking customers to voluntarily conserve energy between 5pm and 10 pm on Thursday.
The extreme temperatures are expected to sustain throughout the weekend but cool off by Monday. Soledad and King City are opening community cooling centers for residents to escape the heat.
King City announced it would open the King City Recreation Center at 401 Division St.; however, the center will only open “by request” by calling City Hall at (831) 385-3281. The option is available to residents Thursday and Friday from 11am to 5pm. The community’s pools and splash pads are open.
If temperatures reach over 100 degrees as expected, Soledad’s Community Center at 560 Walker Dr. will be open as a cooling center, where city staff will also be handing out popsicles.
Gonzales has not opened a cooling center but the public pool is open at 205 Elko St.
