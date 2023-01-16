As the latest front in a series of storms passed through Monterey County and river levels dropped, county officials lifted most evacuation orders that had directed people to stay out of potential flood zones.
The latest evacuation order to be downgraded to an evacuation warning was along the Salinas River on Monday, Jan. 16, around 2:45pm. That followed orders downgraded to warnings along the Carmel River in Carmel Valley on Sunday afternoon.
Exceptions are in the Sycamore Flats area along the Arroyo Seco River and the community of Pajaro in North Monterey County where evacuation orders remain in effect. Models from the National Weather Service show a rise in the Pajaro River level continuing, with a crest of about 28 feet predicted for late Monday night or early Tuesday morning before the water level begins dropping again. Flood stage for the river is 32 feet.
Santa Cruz and Monterey county officials have jointly agreed to continue operating a shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds (located at 2601 East Lake Ave., Watsonville) until 5pm Wednesday, Jan. 18, if not longer. As evacuees in other regions are able to return home, Pajaro River-area residents on both sides of the river—which forms the county line—may continue to need a place to stay.
Meanwhile both counties are also undertaking emergency levee repairs on the Pajaro River. Levees on the river have long been in need of major updates.
Evacuation orders were first issued in Pajaro on Jan. 9, one week ago.
Roads in other areas of Monterey County remain closed due to slides, flooding and flood-related damage. For a map of closures, click here.
