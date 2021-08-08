The Monterey County Workforce Development Board is expanding the hours of operations of One Stop Career Center (or America’s Job Center) at its three locations starting tomorrow, Monday Aug. 9.
“We’re asking job seekers to contact us to set up appointments with our talent coaches as soon as possible,” said Chris Donnelly, executive director at MCWDB, adding he hopes people will take full advantage of the services offered.
The One Stop Career Centers have different services available for job seekers including training and obtaining industrial credentials. They can also help clients improve their resumes, search for jobs and provide access to computers and internet service.
As of June, Monterey County's unemployment rate 7.3 percent, according to the Employment Development Department’s monthly statistics.
The new hours are 10am-4pm Monday-Friday. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are accepted. The One Stop Career Center location are:
Marina: Monterey Peninsula Education Center, 289 Twelfth St., Room 402, 597-2858.
Salinas: Three Salinas Square, 344 Salinas St., Suite 203, 796-3335.
Seaside: Seaside Adult School, 1295 LaSalle Blvd., 708-6484.
