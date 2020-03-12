The Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds has suspended all commercial operations just two days after the Governor's Office of Emergency Services made a command decision to house up to 24 passengers from a cruise ship impacted by COVID-19. The suspension runs through April 13, according to an announcement made on Thursday, March 12.
Asilomar is a state-owned facility but is run under contract by a private company, Aramark. It's a busy conference center, hosting multiple conferences most weekends, as well as serving as a hotel for individual guests. Day visitors frequent Phoebe Hearst Social Hall, purchasing drinks and food from the cafe and lounging near the stone fireplace or outside on the deck.
The city of Pacific Grove and Monterey County were not involved and did not know ahead of the decision announced March 10 to house passengers from the Diamond Princess Cruise ship. After the surprise announcement that afternoon, four passengers arrived in the evening.
The next day at a press conference, local officials said there were 12-13 passengers housed on site away from other guests. State officials said the passengers would not be allowed to leave their rooms and would have no contact with other guests and staff. They said the passengers have been screened but not tested for COVID-19. That would happen while staying at Asilomar for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.
The decision to suspend commercial operations came on March 12. It reads:
"Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds, owned by California State Parks, has been temporarily designated as a quarantine facility for passengers of the Grand Princess.
"Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds has suspended visitor and guest operations, including meeting services, lodging facilities and dining hall, effective immediately, through April 13, 2020. We are working with impacted guests to rebook reservations or provide full refunds.
"We are committed to assisting the state and community as needed in this circumstance and want to thank our dedicated team members for everything they are doing during this time of need. Asilomar Hotel & Conference Grounds, the California State Parks and the California Health and Human Services are working closely together to resume regular services as quickly as possible."
A notice on the Asilomar website reads slightly differently, stating they hope to end the suspension on April 12 and will re-open April 13.
In a statement from Pacific Grove City Manager Ben Harvey, he said the city is "understanding" of the decision to suspend commercial operations, "in order to best accommodate the State's quarantine effort."
For more stories and information about COVID-19 see the Weekly's collection of stories at montereycountyweekly.com/coronavirus.
