Nearly three weeks after CSU Monterey Bay students received a notice of rent upticks, many are still left without answers.
On Oct. 3, East Campus housing management sent an email to nearly 800 students regarding a “price adjustment” for single-person rooms, amounting to a spike of $100 to $500 per month. While the university at the time acknowledged the email was mistakenly sent to more students than intended, there are still at least 176 students whose rent will increase, and they’re still unsure as to when they’ll be expected to pay more. This is especially difficult for students involved in the lock-rate program, which allows students to pay less rent per month for on-campus housing and “lock in” at the rate when they originally signed up.
Fifth-year student Janette Amezcua Alcala led an on-campus protest on Oct. 7 in front of the Frederick Park housing office. In the time since then, the university has been working to provide students with better options, but Alcala says it’s been a difficult process.
“On Friday [Oct. 21], we were contacted individually by different housing staff, and the university had come up with three options for students,” she says.
Those options are: (1) to remain in a two-person single apartment for the adjusted higher rate, (2) to move locations and move into a three-person apartment, or (3) to convert a two-person apartment into a three-person apartment.
Alcala says she was first told to provide her decision to housing staff by Monday, Oct. 24, which was then extended to Friday, Oct. 28; if students missed the deadline, the university would choose for them.
Then, students received further communication on Tuesday, Oct. 25, stating that the CSUMB would absorb the costs for the remainder of fall semester and stick with lock rates, before billing for adjusted rates for the spring term.
“I don't understand why they're only respecting it for one semester, and not the entire year, which is what we applied for,” Alcala says. “We’re at least half-happy that they are respecting our lock rate…but to us, it’s still not fair that we’ve done so much and they’ve done so little.”
University spokesperson Walter Ryce says the university and student housing office are working to make adjustments for all the students affected in light of recent feedback, and notes that “no changes were ever made to the rate lock program.”
“These were all billing adjustments due to a system error; however, we have constructed a set of rate lock rates for this new housing option based on student feedback,” Ryce says. “Students have never been expected to vacate housing during this process or move rooms during the middle of the semester, and we are affirming that.”
Yet, for students like Alcala and roommate Brielle Lacy, a fourth-year transfer student, the situation has been nerve-wracking.
