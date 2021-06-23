Cooler weather with higher humidity has been a game-changer for firefighters attacking the Willow Fire in the past two days, as they've been able to approach the fire itself to make direct control lines, in addition to making contingency lines.
As of Wednesday, June 23, the fire has burned 2,877 acres in the Los Padres National Forest, near Arroyo Seco Recreation Area and the Tassajara Zen Center. It is now 13-percent contained.
According to a report from the U.S. Forest Service, the lead agency fighting the fire, relatively cooler weather is expected to continue for another day or so, and "the fire is not expected to significantly increase in size during this time."
Warmer, dryer weather is forecast to begin again on Friday and continue into the weekend. During the weather reprieve, crews are building direct control lines—right along the fire's active edge, eliminating all unburned fuel between the fire and the control line—where it is safe to do so. It's a practice referred to as "one foot in the black," and it allowed firefighters to move from 0-percent to 13-percent containment since yesterday.
