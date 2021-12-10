Heavy rainfall is expected throughout much of Monterey County between Sunday and Tuesday as an atmospheric river is forecasted to roll in from Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system is expected to touch down with light rain beginning on Saturday night and intensify on Sunday. NWS forecasts 1-3 inches of rain between Saturday night and Tuesday for urban and lower elevation areas, with 3-6 inches predicted along the coastal mountain ranges, with the potential for 10 inches of rain over higher elevations. The coastal slopes of Big Sur's Santa Lucia Mountains are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall.
The atmospheric river brings the risk of flooding and mudslides, especially over wildfire burn areas. That risk is heightened if the atmospheric river stalls, but "as with all [atmospheric rivers], where, when, or if they stall is difficult to pin down," according to a report from NWS Bay Area.
"The primary concern is for mud, rock, and debris flows that may occur across recent burn areas," the report says. "... Strong gusty winds are likely at all times, especially on Sunday night through Monday evening. Debris from gusty winds may cause drainage blockages which could create a localized flooding threat, especially in mountainous terrain."
For more information on winter storm preparedness, visit the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services website here.
