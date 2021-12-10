Weather Forecast

Big Sur's coastal ranges are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall during the storm. 

 Courtesy National Weather Service

Heavy rainfall is expected throughout much of Monterey County between Sunday and Tuesday as an atmospheric river is forecasted to roll in from Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. 

The storm system is expected to touch down with light rain beginning on Saturday night and intensify on Sunday. NWS forecasts 1-3 inches of rain between Saturday night and Tuesday for urban and lower elevation areas, with 3-6 inches predicted along the coastal mountain ranges, with the potential for 10 inches of rain over higher elevations. The coastal slopes of Big Sur's Santa Lucia Mountains are expected to receive the heaviest rainfall.

The atmospheric river brings the risk of flooding and mudslides, especially over wildfire burn areas. That risk is heightened if the atmospheric river stalls, but "as with all [atmospheric rivers], where, when, or if they stall is difficult to pin down," according to a report from NWS Bay Area. 

"The primary concern is for mud, rock, and debris flows that may occur across recent burn areas," the report says. "... Strong gusty winds are likely at all times, especially on Sunday night through Monday evening. Debris from gusty winds may cause drainage blockages which could create a localized flooding threat, especially in mountainous terrain." 

For more information on winter storm preparedness, visit the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services website here.

Tags

Christopher Neely covers a mixed beat that includes the environment, water politics, and Monterey County's Board of Supervisors. He began at the Weekly in 2021 after five years on the City Hall beat in Austin, TX.

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.