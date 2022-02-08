Monterey Bay FC Roberts

Hugh Roberts

Monterey Bay F.C.’s roster continues to take shape as the 2022 USL Championship campaign approaches.

The team inked its first defenders, signing center back Hugh Roberts on Tuesday after agreeing to a deal with fullback Morey Doner on Friday.

Roberts is a league veteran, ranking third all time in minutes played, covering 203 regular season appearances in nine seasons. He spent the last three years with Charlotte Independence SC and was responsible for 71 blocks in 78 matches.

MBFC head coach Frank Yallop expects him to provide a steadying influence on a back line that will have little practice playing together entering the team’s inaugural season.

“I’m really excited to be here, honestly,” Roberts said in a statement following his signing. “It’s my first time coming the the West Coast, but on top of that it feels great to play under Frank.”

Monterey Bay FC Doner

Morey Doner

Doner spent the last three seasons in the Canadian Premier League, coming to Monterey Bay from HFX Wanderers. Prior to his stint in Canada, Doner was team captain at Aurora FC.

“Morey is an exciting and quick right fullback that adds to the attack while also being a good one-on-one defender,” said Yallop.

He is expected create counterattacking opportunities and set the tempo on defense

