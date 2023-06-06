County officials are reiterating warnings to vaccinate your pets against rabies as the warmer months bring more active animals in the area.
A bat found in Seaside tested positive for rabies, and was euthanized after being played around with by a cat. The cat's owner found the bat near La Salle Avenue and brought it to Hitchcock Road Animal Services Tuesday, May 30, according to a County of Monterey Health Department press release.
The bat was immediately tested for the disease, which came back positive, and was in bad shape—administrators said it was more humane to euthanize it. The cat was placed in quarantine because it came into contact with the bat, and did not show symptoms of rabies as of May 30.
“Any mammal can get rabies, but in this county when we have positive cases it tends to be skunks and bats,” says Cindy Burnham, Animal Services administrator for the county. “So you have to err on the side of caution.”
Burnham also emphasized that you should never grab or handle wild animals. If you believe you’ve come into contact with an animal with rabies, you should call the SPCA wildlife department, or a shelter.
“Never touch wildlife. Bats are one of the species that can test positive more than normal. They’re also very small, some so small you won’t even know that it bit you,” Burnham says.
Hitchcock administrators say they do not know where the bat came from, but stress they can live in many different places and environments—even under houses.
“They just find a nice dark place to live, the most common sightings are at dusk, when the bugs come out,” Burnham says.
Contracting rabies can be prevented through vaccination.
