Daniel Berger press

Daniel Berger answers questions at a socially distanced press conference.

 Dave Faries

Daniel Berger had no idea he currently leads the PGA Tour pack in consecutive cuts made. 

The statistical tidbit dropped during a Tuesday morning press conference at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he returns as defending champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And he is on something of a roll, both on tour and on the peninsula.

Berger comes into the Pro-Am riding a streak of 13 cuts made in a row. The 16th ranked golfer in the world, he has made three previous appearances at Pebble Beach, finishing in the top ten each time.

“I’ve gotten better on these California style courses,” says Berger, who attributes his consistency to working on small improvements to his game—and perhaps to a set of aging irons he has used since high school.

“I just stuck with them,” he explains. “I don’t see why I need to go out and look for something else.”

Berger says he wasn’t fully prepared for the unique pro-am format at Pebble Beach, where the pace of play can be like an accordion. The trick to success is merely understanding the days will be a bit longer and accepting the fact.

Last year Berger recovered from a difficult third round to fire a 65 on Sunday for an 18 under par overall, two shots ahead of runner up Maverick McNealy.

One advantage Berger brings to the Pro-Am is luck when it comes to weather. All three previous trips the the peninsula have been calm.

“The sun always shines when I’m here,” he says. “Every time I’ve come it’s been nice.”

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

Tags

You make our work happen.

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories.

We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community.

Journalism takes a lot of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the Weekly is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here.

Thank you.

JOIN NOW

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.