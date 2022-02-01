Daniel Berger had no idea he currently leads the PGA Tour pack in consecutive cuts made.
The statistical tidbit dropped during a Tuesday morning press conference at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, where he returns as defending champion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. And he is on something of a roll, both on tour and on the peninsula.
Berger comes into the Pro-Am riding a streak of 13 cuts made in a row. The 16th ranked golfer in the world, he has made three previous appearances at Pebble Beach, finishing in the top ten each time.
“I’ve gotten better on these California style courses,” says Berger, who attributes his consistency to working on small improvements to his game—and perhaps to a set of aging irons he has used since high school.
“I just stuck with them,” he explains. “I don’t see why I need to go out and look for something else.”
Berger says he wasn’t fully prepared for the unique pro-am format at Pebble Beach, where the pace of play can be like an accordion. The trick to success is merely understanding the days will be a bit longer and accepting the fact.
Last year Berger recovered from a difficult third round to fire a 65 on Sunday for an 18 under par overall, two shots ahead of runner up Maverick McNealy.
One advantage Berger brings to the Pro-Am is luck when it comes to weather. All three previous trips the the peninsula have been calm.
“The sun always shines when I’m here,” he says. “Every time I’ve come it’s been nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.