There’s more to Election Day than candidates. There are human beings behind all those glossy mailers and stump speeches. The Weekly has made a tradition of asking about some of that behind-the-scenes work of campaigning, getting to know the candidates beyond their talking points. Here’s what a selection of them, both winners and losers, had to say before returns came in on primary Election Day, June 7, 2022. (For more on the results, click here.)
Tina Nieto, who ran and holds the lead in the four-way race for Monterey County Sheriff
Do you have an Election Day superstition or ritual?
No rituals, no. But I’m about to light a candle. I go to a local church and I believe in a higher power. I’m asking for patience.
What are you stress eating?
I don’t, but instead I stress coffee-drink. I have a cup of coffee in my hands right now.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter?
People are great, but seeing a video of a very angry person removing my signs was interesting. Some people need anger management.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
Six hours, which is how much I sleep during the workweek. I’m a workaholic and my brain is always racing. I should be sleeping better.
What did you like about campaigning? What did you hate?
I hate fundraising. I grew up poor and asking for money is difficult for me. I still feel something like shame. I got better. People remind me over and over again that this money is to ultimately make the community better.
And the highlights?
I like people and I love to listen to their stories. No matter if you just moved here or if your family has been here for decades. People are very much alike; they all want safe communities.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
Actually, this weekend my mom and dad are moving in with me. I grew up very close to my family. And our values are: Older family members live with us.
Joe Moses, candidate for sheriff who is in second place, headed to a runoff in November against Nieto
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
As a first-time candidate, I do not have one. I’m just going with the flow.
What are you stress eating?
Stress eating has not been a problem. My appetite kind of goes away when I am focused on a goal; I actually lost a little bit of weight during the campaign. De-stressing is making sure to get a little bit of down time, sharing things each night [about the campaign] with my wife, and not holding things in.
What are you wearing on election night? Why?
A sports jacket and tie—my usual.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
I think I was just excited—not really surprised—by the support I got across the board, from individuals across the county. That is one of the reasons I decided to run for sheriff.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I got a solid six hours, and I slept surprisingly well.
That’s my campaign season normal—I like my eight. But when you’re working a full-time job and campaigning full-time, there’s not a whole heckuva lot of time for sleep.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: All the people I’ve been able to meet throughout the county. I already had a vast network, and it’s something I have always enjoyed throughout my career [in the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, where he is now a captain].
Lowlight: Dealing with some of the negativity that has surrounded this campaign. I am proud of how we didn’t react to that negativity. we kept it upbeat.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
I always knew that Monterey County was very diverse, but really learning about each individual community on such a micro basis was somewhat of an eye-opener.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
My wife and I are going to go away for a long weekend on the Oregon coast and just unwind and relax and take a break.
Justin Patterson, candidate for sheriff who came in third-place
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I’m not a man that believes in luck. I am a godly man, I believe in God first, and I believe it is completely in his hands.
What are you stress eating?
I had breakfast today, that’s all I had—eggs Benedict—and I do intermittent fasting. So I am drinking a lot of water.
What are you wearing on election night?
I’ll wear a suit and tie. I’m going to be honest, I’m not a cowboy hat guy—my dad was a cowboy hat guy, but I am a ballcap guy.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
People tend to think the sheriff can just do anything, and I have to explain to them that’s not the case. Somebody said, “Isn’t it part of Second Amendment that you can have a bazooka if you want to?”
That was their thought as far as enforcing constitutional rights. I said, “It doesn’t specifically say that anywhere in the Second Amendment.”
You talk a lot about the Constitution. Is that code for protecting gun rights?
Not specifically. Your sheriff has an obligation and duty to uphold your rights. Each person has those individual rights that were God-given that are protected by our Constitution. The Second Amendment is an important right. Our country was founded on taking it back from England and they used guns to do it.
Taking away guns is never going to get the gun away from the criminals, it’s getting the guns away from the good guys.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I got about five hours, which is about typical for me.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
It’s been a blessing. I have met many people throughout our county and have some friendships that will last a lifetime. We got the message that we wanted to get out there, which is law and order.
I can’t think of any lows.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
People want law and order again. People are tired of people going to jail, spending two or three hours there, and getting released. People are tired of cops’ hands being tied. And crime is on the uptick.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I plan on just trying to relax. I’ll spend time with my wife; we usually go walk on the beach, from Lovers Point to Sand City and back.
Jeff Hoyne, who came in fourth for Monterey County Sheriff
Do you have an Election Day superstition or ritual?
No, I’m pretty stoic. Every day I read Daily Stoic, a book [by Ryan Holiday] that has passages from Seneca and Marcus Aurelius.
What are you stress eating?
I was born and raised in Chicago and recently got a pizza oven. So I’m perfecting Chicago-style pizza.
What’s the most interesting interaction you had with a voter?
That would be developing a friendship with Bashar Sneeh [the owner of Portabella in Carmel, where Hoyne’s Election Day party took place]. We met last year and we became friends. He offered me a lot of support.
How many hours did you sleep last night?
I slept a good eight hours.
What did you like about campaigning? What did you hate?
I love candidate forums, where you can show your skill set and voters get to. I hated asking people for money. It’s always awkward.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
The highlight would be helping speed up Bashar’s wife's citizenship. She was able to vote in this election.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
My son is coming in from Seattle. Looking for a little down time.
Glenn Church, who finished first in the District 2 County Supervisor race (and will head to a November runoff)
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
It’s not my first campaign, I was out knocking on doors when I was 9 years old [for his dad, former Monterey County Supervisor Warren Church]. My Election Day ritual has always been to stay at home with my family and watch returns. Today we’re breaking that ritual and having a campaign party at my house.
What are you stress eating?
Coffee. And a beer after I’ve been out walking [knocking on doors] a long time.
What are you wearing on election night?
I’ll probably wear whatever is comfortable.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
Just the overwhelming gratitude from people for me to come out to areas where no one had ever knocked on doors before.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I surprisingly slept pretty well. I only sleep six to six-and-a-half hours a night. I got my goal.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: Knocking on these 7,000 doors and talking to people. Just to meet people who have never talked to candidates before, it’s been the most remarkable experience of my life.
Lowlight: I knocked on a man’s door and he didn’t answer. He drove a mile away to chase me down and tell me to never come back to his place.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
One of the things that really surprised me was all the people who told me the culverts under the road aren't being cleaned by the county [causing flooding]. It’s a problem all throughout North County. A very, very simple thing. I did not realize it was as big of a problem as it is.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I've got to take care of my Christmas tree farm. I have to go out and shear my trees. It’s a busy time of year.
And that’s relaxing?
The trees don’t talk back to me.
Kimbley Craig, the current mayor of Salinas and candidate for District 2 supervisor, who is in the second-place spot in a six-person race
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I’ve learned that it’s really important to set aside time for some calm. It was important to me that I had the entire afternoon with no meetings.
What are you stress eating?
Rice Krispie Treats, the peanut butter kind. This is a new habit and I’m not sure where I picked it up.
Which outfit are you wearing on election night? Why?
I’ll be in a bright colored dress because bright colors make me happy and put me in a good vibe.
I don’t have a specific color picked out by my closet is organized in color, so if I’m feeling something specific I will know where to look. The two dresses I have in mind have a bunch of bright-colored prints.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
I had one constituent, after a candidate forum, complain to me as the mayor of Salinas that the new Chick-Fil-A [that has been open for about a year] had not changed out their styrofoam cups, even though Salinas place a ban on styrofoam 10 years ago. I followed up and they have since changed to plastic.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I went to bed at 10pm, and woke up at about 4:30am. That’s not normal. I slept well but waking up early was a sign of nervousness and jitters.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
A highlight would be getting to know the neighbors and getting to know people in all areas of the district. I feel like I listen well and learning is an important element because in this job you don’t stop learning.
A lowlight was juggling the personal, political and professional aspects of life. Some days I juggled well, other days it was more difficult.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
People really care, and that’s encouraging.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I have dinner plans with friends on Saturday night. Then, in three weeks I have a family reunion in Zion National Park in Utah. I’m targeting that trip for some real rest and relaxation.
Steve Snodgrass, in the fourth-place position in the six-way race for county supervisor for District 2
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I’m boring, I guess my ritual is business as usual. I work out five out of seven days per week, so this morning I tortured an elliptical for about 45 minutes.
What are you stress eating?
I’m not because I’m not stressed out. In order to really live the rest of my life, running for supervisor was something I had to do. So, win or lose, I’m happy that I ran and I’m fine with the outcome.
Which outfit are you wearing on election night? Why?
I’ve been asking myself that same question. It will probably be a button-down shirt and jeans. I’m going to Prunedale tonight so I’m thinking that a sport coat would be out of character. It’s not like I'm going to put on cowboy boots and a cowboy hat because I’m not a cowboy. I’ve seen people do that before. It’s not me.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
The question I was asked that always surprised me was what political party I am since this is a nonpartisan race. It’s usually the Republicans who ask.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
Six hours, although I was in bed for eight hours. I was thinking a lot about where this thing was going to go. It was not a good night’s sleep, a lot of tossing and turning. It was kind of like waiting for Christmas morning as a kid.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
A highlight is the list of people I’m working on to thank. A lot of the people that helped were people I only met in the last six to 12 months and they went above and beyond the call of duty. I also didn’t expect how warm and kind most people were when I knocked on their door.
A lowlight the fact that I have a lot more respect for people who run for office. It’s a lot of cold calling voters and reception on those cold calls wasn’t always great. I’m 67 years old and I feel like I’ve grown more in the last 24 months than I did in the last 10 years. It was really the different from what I’m used to. Putting myself out there was new but also I had to really figure out what I stand for in life. For a long time, I had some core belief but not much was really firm. This experience has forced me to examine the question of: What do I think about this?
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
My wife and I are taking a road trip up to Spokane, Washington for a wedding, though I imagine we’ll have to mortgage the house in order to pay for gas.
Adriana Melgoza, District 2 supervisor candidate who came in fifth
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
No specific ritual. The only thing I’ve been doing the past three elections is I take my mom to vote. [When I] ran in 2013 for [a seat on the] Castroville Community Services District, it was the first time my mother ever voted.
What are you stress eating?
I don’t think I’m stress eating, I’m relaxing and enjoying my day with family. I took the day off. If I were to stress eat, it would probably be strawberries. I love strawberries.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
Young voters [who] have asked who can vote. That’s been very surprising to me. Most of the ones I’ve talked to are U.S. citizens. They don’t understand their privilege, they don’t understand the election system or democratic system. I would understand if they recently became U.S. citizens, but for the younger generation not to understand the power that they own, it’s been shocking to me.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I slept pretty well, around six hours. But being a single parent with three teens and taking them everywhere, that’s usually the amount of hours I get to sleep.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: I’ve been really happy to hear from our younger generation who’ve been wanting to volunteer and wanting to be part of it. When I post on social media, the younger generation is one that’s sharing. That gives me hope, that gives me joy, that they’re getting engaged.
Lowlight: It’s discouraging, and sometimes makes me sad that in the system we have money drives a lot of what happens. For me at least, it's sad to see the money not spent on the actual community.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
We have so many things alike and in common, and we don’t know it. District 2 has been divided. We don’t realize we have so many things in common, and once we unite, District 2 will look way better.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
This weekend I’m driving down to San Diego. My daughter is going [there] for college. We’re going to look at the area, try to see the housing, and I’m going to enjoy the weekend with my three teens.
Grant Leonard, finished sixth in the District 2 County Supervisor race
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
The only thing I do on Election Day is vote. I’m still a traditionalist, I turn it in in-person.
What are you stress eating?
No stress eating. But there’s always plenty of candy and ice cream at the Leonard household so that’s always a risk.
What are you wearing on election night? Why?
Flip-flops, blue jeans and a T-shirt with plenty of stains on a burp rag for my baby. [New baby Grady was born on Saturday, June 4.]
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
That’s a tough one for me because I’ve been in government so long. I guess the anti-Monsanto GMO [argument]…and that airplanes are emitting aluminum to help engineer our climate.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
Last night I slept about five hours because Baby Grady got me up to be rocked and burped and do a little singing and dancing before the sun came up.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
High: Meeting people was great.
Low: The endorsement processes, because I think they were all predetermined.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
I learned that the people of North Salinas, Creekbridge and Harden Ranch, really don’t get a lot of attention from the North County supervisor even though they’re in the district. People didn’t know they are in North County, they haven’t had a supervisor come to their town halls.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I’m on paternity leave for the next couple of weeks so it’ll be fun family time, cooking good food and going on hikes.
Annette Yee Steck, who is winning for Monterey Office of Education Area 1
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I never had a ritual before and I wouldn't say I really have one this time either [Yee Steck served on the board of Carmel Unified School District Board for 27 years, until retiring in 2020]. So no, I wish I could have something witty, but unfortunately not.
What are you stress eating?
Chocolate, for sure. I have a whole box of chocolate ready to be eaten during the day today if I need it.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
A person asked me if I live in Hawaii. And I said no, but I grew up in Hawaii and he said to me, then it's true. You're an illegal alien and not a citizen, and you can't run for this office.
I said, first of all, people who are from Hawaii are American citizens. Secondly, I have lived in Monterey County for 32 years and I don't live in Hawaii. I grew up there, but I live in Carmel Valley. He had been told that as part of the petition campaign that removed me.
[Yee Steck was appointed to the MCOE board in November, after board member Harvey Kuffner died, to serve the one year remaining in his term. She was removed from office two months later after parents gathered enough signatures, leading to this special election.]
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I slept a normal amount, probably eight hours. I'm a good sleeper, although I have been sometimes not sleeping as much because I've been so busy.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
A highlight is just knocking on people's doors and having people be grateful that I'm running and then hearing their ideas.
The lowest is what I just described. That's pretty low—here I am trying to run for something and I am a citizen, I always have been, and to be accused of that. It hurt.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
I went to both the Pacific Grove Unified School District board meeting as well as the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District board meetings. They operate a little bit differently than Carmel Unified. I found that to be quite interesting, and I'm looking forward to representing a larger area.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I'm not sure I've planned ahead. Let me look at my calendar. The wildflower flower show at Garland Park. A Zumba dance class. And I'm doing a little thank you party for some of the people who volunteered for my campaign. I'm not sure that's relaxing, but it'll be fine.
Jake Odello, who ran for Monterey Office of Education Area 1 and is trailing far behind
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I don't know if I have one. I'm not very flashy so I don't like planning big parties or election night-themed things. I keep it very small. I'm just going to be with my family tonight.
What are you stress eating?
If I need some comfort food, my go-to is ice cream. Ben and Jerry's Oat of this Swirled. It's so good! You can't find it at every store so you have to hunt for it, and maybe that's the excitement.
What are you wearing on election night? Why?
It’s a work day. I always wear my boots and my jeans because I am a working guy and whatever happens on election night, we keep working and we keep going.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
I was always pleasantly surprised when I would come across a voter and they said, “Oh yeah, Jake Odello I've seen your stuff.” It was like OK, it's getting around.
On the more sad front, what surprised me the most is the stories and the realization of how vast the mental health crisis is. A lot of voters I came across had something to say about mental health issues for their student or someone else they knew.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
About six hours. It’s usually what I do during the campaign because I don't have anybody else—I have my family helping me and that's about it. I do all the responses to emails or social media.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: The feedback we got from some of the young professional leaders in our community, people under 30 or under 35. That was just so positive and I love that.
Lowlight: Politics really shows you who your friends are. It made that come true, and that really hurt. At the end of the day, maybe we have differing views and at the end of the day we're different, but we all have the same goal.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
I’ve been around Carmel a long time. I grew up in the Carmel school system. It was nice to break out of that shell a little bit. I got to meet people in Pacific Grove. As a student, you work with your faculty and staff from a student relationship, but now on the other side of the table, you learn a lot about their issues.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I don't know, I haven't even thought about this weekend yet. I am trying to take Friday off, hoping to have a three-day weekend.
Dawn Addis, a Morro Bay City Councilmember and candidate for State Assembly District 30 who leads the way in the five-way race and is headed for a November runoff
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
To work hard until the absolute last minutes, to never take any vote or any person for granted.
What are you stress eating?
I will not say that I've been stress eating, but will say a good friend of mine brought me some locally made caramel corn and peanut brittle yesterday. Let’s call this energizing food. I may or may not have already had some.
Which are you wearing on election night?
I have a couple of outfits in mind. What I think about is, I want to convey warmth, gratitude and excitement. I’m incredibly grateful for the folks that have come out to volunteer.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
I have been really encouraged by the number of voters who are doing research, who are reading about the candidates, paying attention to the mail that they get and really thinking deeply. It makes me feel really heartened.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I actually slept pretty well. Because I know that we have done just about everything we could to talk to people and share with people what my vision is. I have always known that I wanted to get to tonight looking back proud at the race we’ve run. I went to bed with that in my heart and my mind.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: The reception I’ve gotten across the new district, with thousands of new voters to meet.
Lowlight: I don’t know if there’s a lowlight. I’ll have to think about that.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
How similar the issues are up and down the district. The things that need attention are incredibly similar across this coastline.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I will probably decide that tomorrow. I’m working away until 8:00 [when polls close].
Jon Wizard, a Seaside City Councilmember and State Assembly District 30 candidate who came in third
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I don’t have one, I just continue to work through the end, texting and phone banking. I might take a little bit of a break from electronics and find a neighborhood where it appears folks haven’t submitted ballots yet and knock on a couple dozen doors.
What are you stress eating?
I’ll probably have a less healthy breakfast, I haven’t eaten yet. I’ll probably have pancakes, and I probably won’t have to stress-eat other stuff because I'm going to have pizza and beer tonight. I can stress-eat that.
Which are you wearing on election night?
I’ll probably just wear some jeans and some comfy shoes, and a jacket, kind of business casual. I don't necessarily want to put on a suit and be the only person in business attire, but I also don’t want to be in basketball shorts and a hoodie.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
A thing that really stuck with me was the generally bad job that the Redistricting Commission did with outreach. So many people, so late into this, didn’t realize they couldn't vote for Mark Stone and that he wouldn’t be on their ballot.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I have to caveat that three nights ago I went to bed at 3am, and the night before at 2am, and both [mornings after] I was up at 6:30am. Last night I went to bed at 2am and was able to sleep until 9am. I definitely feel much better today.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
Highlight: For me the best part of campaigning is getting to talk to real people, with real experiences, and they share them with you, so that if you win, you can think on that and work on their behalf. It’s always the best part of campaigning.
Lowlight: $1.3 million has flooded the Central Coast to tell us how to vote. That is not great for democracy or self-determination.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
This district, like many throughout the state, is very much separate from, and I think the dividing line is the middle part around Big Sur, where there’s not a ton of people. Monterey County and Santa Cruz County are north, SLO is south, and they share a district. [The newly formed District 30] not yet a community. Whoever takes on this role is going to have to spend a lot of time in parts of the district they don’t live in to meaningfully represent counties that represent one-fifth of the state’s coastline.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
Just taking my stepson to the airport [in the Bay Area] so he can see his long-distance girlfriend. We’re making a weekend out of it, and we’ll probably do some sight-seeing. And I’ll be enjoying the company of my beautiful and lovely fiance and having some good food.
Peter Hernandez, who came in second place in Congressional District 18 and will head to a runoff in November
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
No rituals—at least none that I recall. As far as superstitions we definitely don’t have those. I pray before every election.
Are you stress eating?
No actually, I’ve been pretty good. I just try to drink a lot of water.
What outfit are you wearing on election night? Why?
I actually had my “Vote for Pedro” shirt on—my birth name is Pedro Hernandez. But my wife weighed in and disagreed with my outfit, so I have my slacks and a dress shirt on.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
Initially, because they heard I was a Republican, they weren’t going to vote for me. That was a little bit of a surprise. But after a conversation, they said they might give me a chance.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
Really well. Yesterday was my 14-year anniversary with my wife. So we went to dinner, had a good day, went to watch Top Gun.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
The highlight is just the support—how much people believed in me. Low—I mean, it’s pretty much the typical. It’s a lot of work, a lot of energy. A lot of emotional, mental and financial resources. But it comes with a sense of gratitude because I definitely believe in our campaign.
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
The issues of the district are definitely consistent. This is very much a middle-class district. They want to see something better, something different than what they’re seeing currently.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
Probably just stay home and read good books—the excitement is awesome but it wears you out.
Jimmy Panetta, who is seeking re-election to U.S. Congress to represent District 19 and led the way by a significant margin
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I keep with me my Mission Trail Athletic League High School wrestling champion medal as a reminder of what it takes to win.
What are you stress eating?
Nothing. I've had a cup of coffee and a Fiber One breakfast bar and might pick up something to eat at an event tonight.
What outfit are you wearing on election night? Why?
A suit, as I am back in Washington, D.C. for votes.
What’s something you heard from a voter that surprised you?
"Why is Zoe Lofgren on my ballot and not you?" [Lofgren is an incumbent running for the new District 18, after the redistricting process cleaved Monterey County in half.]
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I was on a red-eye flight back to Washington D.C., so about two to three hours.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
I heard the following quote, which summarizes both: "I am so exhausted with the politics at the national level that I don't want to vote, but so appreciative of your work at the local level that I will vote for you."
What’s something you learned about your district/community during the campaign?
Northern San Luis Obispo County has 270 wineries!
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
On Thursday night, I am flying back to the Central Coast. On Friday morning, I have official meetings. Over the lunch hour, I'm taking my daughter to a doctor's appointment. On Friday afternoon, I'm visiting small businesses in the district. On Saturday, I plan on visiting areas in the new 19th Congressional District. On Sunday, I fly back to DC. I'll relax on the plane.
Jeff Gorman, a candidate for Congressional District 19, who in second place is headed for a runoff in November against Jimmy Panetta
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
I woke up and drank coffee. That’s the extent of it.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
Pretty well. I fell asleep early.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
The highlight was getting the California GOP endorsement, and some unexpected endorsements.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I’m going to celebrate with barbecue friends and then start on campaigning for the general election.
Dalila Epperson, who ran for the District 19 congressional seat, but finished well behind fellow Republican Gorman
What’s your Election Day superstition or ritual?
My husband and I get together and pray. That’s the best ritual we have.
What are you stress eating?
I’m not eating. What I did was go mountain biking and managed to break my hand. I overdid it.
Which outfit are you wearing on election night? Why?
I will be donning my brace.
How well and how many hours did you sleep last night?
I actually did [sleep well]. I fell asleep at 11pm and woke up at 7am.
Highlight/lowlight of the campaign trail?
My highlight was talking to people. I love their input, what they are passionate about. That’s what I love.
What are you doing this weekend to relax?
I am going camping with my family. No mountain biking.
