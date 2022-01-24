Big Sur’s Colorado Fire has burned 700 acres and now stands at 35-percent contained as of 7:52am, Monday, Jan. 24, according to Cal Fire. (The estimated acreage has been reduced from 1,500 acres, due to improved mapping.)
Evacuation orders remain in effect for much of the burned area, including Palo Colorado Canyon, Bixby Canyon and areas along Coast and Old Coast roads. For a full map of the areas under evacuation orders, refer to this Cal Fire map.
Highway 1 remains closed between Garrapata Creek and Point Sur, according to a Cal Fire update. The state fire agency reported that winds continue to create challenges but that weather forecasts for the week have improved and the humidity level is expected to increase and help suppress the flames.
Cal Fire and the Mid Coast Fire Brigade are in joint command of the firefight. Cal Fire has eight crews for a total of 286 personnel assigned to the Colorado Fire, as well as three helicopters, 22 fire engines and one dozer.
One home was damaged in the blaze and no injuries have been reported. Stay tuned for further updates.
